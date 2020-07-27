Nnamdi Kanu Accuses Buhari Of Pampering Terrorists

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of pampering terrorists.

Nnamdi Kanu stated this in reaction to the integration of repentant Boko Haram terrorists into society.

The Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa, had announced on Saturday that the repentant terrorists including those from Cameroon, Chad and Niger will be integrated into society.

Reacting to the development, Nnamdi Kanu stated that the action of the administration is simply a reward for terrorism.

He tweeted: “No nation ever PAMPERS terrorists. @MBuhari’s Nigeria not only pampers terrorists but it gives them scholarships and sends them to mix with those they’ve terrorized and slaughtered.

“There’s no other way of looking at this than that Nigeria is the ONLY nation that rewards TERRORISM.”