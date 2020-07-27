Nigeria Is Safer Than It Was Five Years Ago – Burutai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that the security issue in Nigeria is better than what was obtainable in the country five years ago.

Burutai stated this over the weekend when he paid a visit to injured soldiers getting treated at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

He said, ”You put yourself in a position that your sacrifice is something that you should be proud of. I am proud also and happy that you have chosen the right profession. I am very happy to see you. Haven met some of you in the battlefield, you were determined to pay the supreme prize.

“This is the true spirit of a gallant soldier and a patriot.

“I am proud you have made the impact that some of our colleagues and Nigerians are safe and I am equally happy that we are living in peace and Nigeria is Safer now than we had five years ago.”

Concerning the shortage of equipment at the hospital, the COAS promised to ensure they are made available.

“We will continue to send our officers to see how we can get you rehabilitated through skills acquisition programme so that when you recuperate, you can go back to the field.

“We must develop these facilities here. Those equipment we don’t have we will get, so you don’t need to get surgery elsewhere. This is one of the hospitals we have upgraded,” he added.