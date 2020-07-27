N-Power Portal Extended By Two Weeks Despite Five Million Applications

The Federal Government has announced the extension of the registration for the N-Power by leaving the online portal open for two more weeks.

The FG revealed that the decision is to enable everyone stand the chance to be part of the scheme.

This is despite receiving five million applications for Batch C already since the portal opened on June 26 and was scheduled to close on July 26.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management through its Deputy Director of Press, Rhoda Iliya, said the extension ”is to afford everyone an opportunity to register online and take into cognizance difficulties some people might encounter in gaining access to the registration portal which has seen a record number of over 5 million applications.”

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development state that the extension has become necessary to provide an equitable and level playing field to all eligible applicants,” it added.