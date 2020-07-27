My Father Was Always Beating My Mother – Actress Ada Karl

Nollywood actress, Ada Karl has said that her father was a great dad even though he was always abusing her mother by beating her up.

She made this known in an interview with The Nation in which she spoke about her childhood which she says doesn’t remind her of anything good.

“I don’t recall anything good, just the bad ones. Like my dad physically abusing my mum – it wasn’t a palatable experience”, Ada Karl said.

On how it affected her relationship with men, she said: “I was very suspicious of any man that said ‘hello’ to me because I assumed all men were the same.

“I was traumatised and assumed all men were abusive. It affected my view about men. Growing up, I considered being a Nun, but I came from a Pentecostal and Anglican background. So, l wasn’t even bold enough to discuss that with my parents.

“Managing the trauma of domestic violence is tough! I never told my friends in school because I was shy and also scared of my dad. My father being an amazing dad also made it harder for me because I felt nobody would believe me.

“I still wonder how he could have been such a great dad and an abusive husband, but again he whiplashed us a lot; which is also a trace of abuse. But as a typical African child, I never viewed that as abuse but as an adult I think he was a bit extreme with his disciplinary measures to us.”