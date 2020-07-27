Mourinho Promises Tottenham Fans A Wonderful Campaign Next Season

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has said that he will ensure that the club’s fans enjoy a wonderful campaign next season.

The Portuguese also revealed that the club won’t let go of its best players neither will it spend big on new signings.

Mourinho disclosed this after Tottenham secured a spot in the Europa League after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

“What we can do of course is improve,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“When all the players are available, we showed in this last period where we belong. I do not know, and maybe in this period, after lockdown, we finished third or fourth in the table.

“So that is where we belong. I want to have my team, my players, not a medical room full of players. I want a pitch full of players.

“Of course as a squad, the main thing is to keep our very good players and after that improve the squad.

“Are we going to buy ten players? No. Are we going to buy players for £100m? No. We’re going to improve.

“I enjoy working with Steve (Hitchen – Spurs’ chief scout) in this organisation. We are very connected with (chairman) Mr (Daniel) Levy and the board, and we are going to do what is possible to do, and hopefully next season we can give it to the fans a very good season.”

He added: “I think the players deserve it. “Of course everybody that one day plays Champions League does not want to go back and play Europa League but (it) was the only thing possible after such a difficult season for the club, for the players and in my case also for me.”