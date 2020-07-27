FG Tells 14 Airports To Resume Domestic Operations

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has given the go ahead for 14 domestic airports in Nigeria to resume operations.

The airports were shut down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sirika also revealed that more airports will be allowed to resume operations soon and that international flights might resume in October.

“Glad to announce that the following airports are open for full domestic operations, hence ministerial approvals in and out of them is not required. This includes private and charter operations,” he said.

The 14 airports that have reooened include Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birnin Kebbi Airport, Kebbi; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and Benin Airport, Benin.