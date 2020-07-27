FG Lifts Ban On Airline That Flew Naira Marley To Abuja

The Federal Government has lifted the ban on Executive Jet Services, the private airline which flew Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert in June.

Recall that the singer whose real name is Azeez Fashola received heavy backlash after fans at the drive-in concert flouted the governments COVD-19 orders.

The Federal Government, in turn, suspended the flight that conveyed singer to Abuja for a concert on the ground that the airline had acted in contravention of the restriction on interstate movement and closure of airports in existence at the time.

However, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday during a presidential Task Force briefing said the ban has been lifted.