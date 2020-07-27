Famous Japanese Fashionista, Kansai Yamamoto, Dies At 76

Famous Japanese fashion designer, Kansai Yamamoto, has died last Tuesday at the age of 76 following a battle with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Yamamoto was known for his career-defining collaboration with David Bowie and his eye-catching designs.

A statement published by the designer’s company on Monday, July 27, revealed that his funeral has already taken place but his family has decided to make his death private, till this week.

According to his family, a “public farewell” for the designer may be held at a later date.

Confirming his death via Instagram on Monday July 27, Yamamoto’s daughter Mirai said her father “left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.”

‘”In my eyes, my father was not only the eclectic and energetic soul that the world knew him as, but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted and affectionate,” she wrote.