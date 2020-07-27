Home » EVACUATION: FG Announces Closure of Air Peace Flight from UK

EVACUATION: FG Announces Closure of Air Peace Flight from UK

By - 43 mins on July 27, 2020
Xenophobia: 314 Nigerians Depart South Africa

Air Peace Airlines

The Nigerian High Commission in the UK has announced the closure of Air Peace Evacuation flights scheduled for August 8, as all seats are fully booked.

The High Commission disclosed this in a statement made available to the news agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The High Commission advised prospective evacuees, who are yet to make payment not to do so, and necessary arrangements are being made for alternative flights.

“Further to the notice of July 25, 2020, the High Commission wishes to inform that the evacuation flight scheduled for August 8, 2020, is now fully booked and seats are no longer available.

NEWS:  Why sack of Service Chiefs may not end insecurity – Peter Obi

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees who have not already made payments for the flight are strongly advised not to do so.

“The Mission will endeavour to make necessary arrangements to schedule another flight, details of which will be communicated in due course,” the commission said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.