De Bruyne Wants Champions League Win For David Sylva Send-Off

Kevin De Bruyne has said that Manchester City winning the UEFA Champions League would be a perfect send-off for David Sylva.

Sylva who joined din 2010 has won four Premier League trophies with City, World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

What the Spaniard has left to win is Europe’s elite tournament, the Champions League.

“For me, he is one of the best players who has ever played in the Premier League,” said the Belgian midfielder.

“You can always debate who is (number) one but when you play with him you can appreciate what he does day-in, day-out. I have played with him for five years — a long time.

“We have won a lot together, we play well together. We complement each other really well in different ways.

“And he’s such a nice guy as well. He is going to be a big miss. It would be great if we could win the Champions League so it could end well for him.”

De Bruyne also relishes the idea of beating Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich or Barcelona and then Paris Saint-German to win the Champions League.

“It is good to stay in the rhythm. There is no point slacking. We have to keep going full pace,” said De Bruyne.

“Now we have got two weeks to prepare ourselves fully and we have got another final.

“We want to prepare ourselves the best possible to be ready for that game and hopefully we can play another four games this year.”