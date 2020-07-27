BREAKING: FG Announces Date Of Resumption For Schools

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced that secondary schools in the country will resume on August 4, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Director Press and Public Relation, Ben Ben Goong.

Goong, however, pointed out that the resumption is for graduating students only.

His statement reads, “Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations of safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”