Akwa Ibom Police Arrest Pastor’s Son, Five Others Over Sex Offense

A pastor’s son and five sex offenders have been arrested and cooling their heels at the cell of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

Speaking on the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP N-Nudam Fredrick, stated that the suspects confessed to have had canal knowledge of their victim.

He said, “Following a complaint on June 30 around 5 pm, operatives of Mbo Division apprehended one Edet Godwin Edet ‘m’, 27 of Ntaikang in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area, who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect, Edet, who worships in the same church as the victim, lured her under the pretext of employing her as a salesgirl in his provisions shop, and thereafter took the advantage by raping her.

“And in Edet’s bid to send the girl away, he accused her of stealing N500 and in the process inflicted a deep injury on her head with a machete.

“Following a tip-off on July 3 around 2.30 pm, operatives of Ikot Abasi Division apprehended one Inyang Ufot Umoh ‘m’, 45, of Ikwa in Ikot Abasi LGA, who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of an 8-year-old girl on April 3, 2019.