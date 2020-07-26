Southern Philippines Rocked By 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 shook Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines before noon on Sunday.
The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) confirmed the news.
The institute said the quake, which struck at 11.12 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 101 km, about 96 km southeast of Manay town.
The institute added that the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.
The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”. (Xinhua/NAN)
