Shehu Sani Reveals Why Heads of MDAs Disrespect Legislators

Senator Shehu Sani has outlined some of the reasons some heads of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies disrespect legislators in Nigeria.
Recall that the former Kaduna CentralShehu Sani lost his battle to return to the red chamber in 2019 elections and is currently facing corruption charges levelled against him by the EFCC.
In a statement on his Twitter handle, was the legislators’ incessant requests for favours in forms of contract and job slots.
Other reasons, according to Senator Sani are: “Needless summons by committees. Unofficial visits by Committee heads to MDAs. The subservient badge of the legislators.
“The integrity of the committee chair and members.
“Knowledge of the questionable circumstance behind the legislator’s election, history and presence in the NASS.
“The knowledge that the legislators can only bark and can’t bite.”
