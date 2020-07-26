NIDCOM Announces Evacuation of Stranded Nigerians From Europe

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced that another batch of stranded Nigerians from France and some European countries.

The commission made the announcement today on its official Twitter handle @nidcom_gov.

According to the commission, the flight will touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja today, July 26, 2020.

“Another set of Stranded Nigerians in France and some European Countries will depart citizenM Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris via @airfrance flight AF0936 at exactly 10:35 a.m to Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja today 26th of July, 2020.

“The evacuation exercise was coordinated by the Nigerian Mission in France under Amb Modupe Irene and monitored by NiDCOM. All evacuees tested negative to #COVIDー19 before boarding.”