Lampard Demands More Hunger After Chelsea Secure Top-4 Finish

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has urged his players to be hungrier despite securing the ticket for next season’s Champions League.

Lampard’s side needed one point from their last game of the season to be sure of featuring in the Champions League and they achieved that target with a 2-0 win against Wolves on Sunday.

First half goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud at Stamford Bridge ensured they held onto the top four berth that had been theirs for most of the season.

Chelsea can cap an encouraging first season in charge for Lampard if they beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

They also have to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 second leg, but trail 3-0 ahead of the trip to Germany in August.

And Lampard knows his team’s inconsistent spells must be cut out to have any chance of closing the 33-point gap to Liverpool.

“I suppose at Chelsea we have to be careful getting excited by top-four finishes, but coming into the job, I don’t think a lot of people put us in that bracket,” Lampard said.

“We know where we are at, it is a progress. Now we’ve secured top four can we look to improve to close that gap?

“The gap is there for a reason and there because Manchester City and Liverpool have taken it to different levels.”

AFP