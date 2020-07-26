Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly willing to accept a major cut on his wages to return home to Spain, it has been revealed.

The Sun says Kepa, 25, who earns around £150,000 a week, is two years into a whopping six-year contract and knows the terms of his deal at Stamford Bridge make him an expensive buy for a new team.

He has been linked with moves back home to Seville and more recently as part of a swap deal involving Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid.

Kepa would prefer to maintain his existing personal terms with a move but is ready to swallow a reduction in pay if the ‘project’ at a new club excites him.

The five let in at Liverpool on Wednesday has only fuelled rumour that Lampard is looking to buy a new keeper during the summer transfer window which opens tomorrow and runs until October 5.(TB)