Flooding Kills 10 Person In Suleja LGA, Niger State

Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Ahmed Inga who confirmed the incident said the rain began at about 4:00am, lasted till 8:00am.

According to him, six persons died at Unguwan Gwari, three at the back of a Living Faith Church branch in Madalla and one died at the Polosa area.

The SEMA chief added that bodies of the ten persons have been recovered during a search operation conducted by staff of NSEMA with the support of some residents in the area.

In a related development, at least five persons have been killed in a boat mishap which occurred at Gurmana village in Shiroro local government area.

Mr Inga who confirmed the incident to Channels Television did not give further details on the incident but said bodies of the victims were yet to be recovered.

He also said the canoe reported to be carrying the people has still not been sighted.