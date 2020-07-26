Flooding Kills 10 Person In Suleja LGA, Niger State

Map of Niger State (img: Channels)
At least ten persons have been killed by flood in the Suleja local government area of Niger State on Saturday, according to reports.
Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Ahmed Inga who confirmed the incident said the rain began at about 4:00am, lasted till 8:00am.
According to him, six persons died at Unguwan Gwari, three at the back of a Living Faith Church branch in Madalla and one died at the Polosa area.
The SEMA chief added that bodies of the ten persons have been recovered during a search operation conducted by staff of NSEMA with the support of some residents in the area.
In a related development, at least five persons have been killed in a boat mishap which occurred at Gurmana village in Shiroro local government area.
Mr Inga who confirmed the incident to Channels Television did not give further details on the incident but said bodies of the victims were yet to be recovered.
He also said the canoe reported to be carrying the people has still not been sighted.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.