Don’t Call Osun Worshipers Idol Worshipers, It’s Unfair, Says Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has informed people of other religions that calling Osun worshipers idol worshipers is unfair.

His statement came during while hosting Osun devotees in his palace as the ancient city celebrated the Osun festival on Saturday, July 26.

“Unlike the way we used to have it in Ife, we were forced to restrict this celebration which is a major festival in Ife.

“Our restriction made us to ensure that we don’t create more problems while trying to solve the one at hand. Osun festival as the world knows is the celebration of water and we all know that water is life.

“We’re using this instance to reconnect with our creator through nature to cleanse the world, and especially to end the pandemic. We are remembering our ancestors and it is unfair to call us idol worshipers.”