Zulum Offsets 3,587 Corps Members’ Allowance With N202.6m – Official

Borno Gov. Babagana Zulum has approved the sum of N202.6m to offset monthly allowances of the National Youth Service Corps members in the state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the payment would cover for various batches of serving and outgone corps members in the state.

The Desk Officer of the NYSC in the state, Mr Christopher Godwin-Akaba, gave the hint in an interview with the in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Godwin-Akaba said that corps members received a monthly stipend of N10,000 each, while the medical corps doctors and paramedics received N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

He said that N75.4 million was released by the governor within the last one year to pay allowances of 454 medical doctors and paramedics’ corps members serving in the state.

“N127.2 million was equally released to offset allowances of other categories of corps members, numbering 3,133 in the state,’’ he said.

“This came in line with Gov. Zulum’s request when the Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim paid him a visit in 2019.

“The camp has been completed and we are ready for the take-off of the exercise if necessary security clearance is received,’’ he said.