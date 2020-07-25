Popular Max FM OAP, Iya Jogbo, Dies After Brief Illness

Nigeria lost another radio personality, a popular presenter with Max FM Lagos, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, popularly known as Iya Jogbo, on Friday.

The sad news of her demise was confirmed by the management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News and Max FM Lagos and Abuja.

The company said that Iya Jogbo, who as popular for her humorous role on Max FM’s ‘Wetin Dey show’ alongside Walepowpowpow and Obus (way back to when the station was Radio Continental) died on Friday after a brief illness from bronchitis and an enlarged heart.

The Chief Executive Officer of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon, said the terribly sad news of Emmanuella’s passing sent a shock wave of grief and sorrow throughout the TVC Communications, and MAX FM family.

“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focused solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.

“Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved Wetin Dey show on Max FM.

“She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day,” Hanlon said.