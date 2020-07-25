Paris St Germain Crowned Coupe De France Champions

Paris St Germain have been crowned Coupe De France champions after defeating St Etienne on Friday night.

PSG won the game via a 14th minute strike by Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe limped off the field after he was tackled by Loic Perrin who got sent off in the 32nd minute.

Mbappe was later seen on the bench and on crutches after sustaining a knee injury from the tackle.

The Coupe De France is the second title won by PSG who got awarded the Ligue 1 title in April.

PSG will be looking to secure a third title when the UEFA Champions League resumes next month.