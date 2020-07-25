Osinbajo Reacts As NIPOST Increases Courier Services License Fee

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to Nigerians’ outcry over the increment of courier and logistics license fees by the Nigerian Postal Services.

Osinbajo on Saturday assured Nigerians that the proposed fees by NIPOST would be reviewed.

The Vice President also disclosed that the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami was already taking steps to address the issue.

Osinbajo, who stated this through his spokesman, Laolu Akande, assured that the matter would be resolved in “good time.”

In a tweet, Akande wrote: “We have just become aware of the recent increase in courier and logistics license fees by NIPOST, and the concerns generated. The Minister for Communications and Digital Economy is already taking active steps: those fees would be reviewed and this matter will be resolved in good time.”

Recall that Pantami had rejected the increment of license fee proposed by NIPOST.

Pantani had explained that the increase was not part of the regulation he approved for the agency on Friday, July 24.