Okowa Condoles Kwara Gov Abdulrasaq Over Father’s Death

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has sent condolences to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara on the death of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq.

Okowa’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba.

He said the death of the governor’s father was a big loss, not only to people of Kwara, but the nation in general, given his invaluable contributions to nation-building.

Okowa said that the late Abdulrasaq, who reportedly died on Saturday, July 25 in Lagos at 92, was reputed to be the first lawyer of Northern Nigeria extraction.

He joined the Abdulrasaq family, the people and Government of Kwara to mourn the departed patriarch and elder statesman.

The Delta governor said that Alhaji Abdulrasaq lived a life of impact, and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left behind by their late iconic father.

He said that the family should take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived to witness the enormous successes achieved by his children, including the emergence of Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq as Governor of Kwara.

“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with sadness, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to the nation and humanity.

“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you the courage to bear the loss as we pray for the repose of the soul of your departed father.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with you, my brother governor, Abdulrasaq, on the unfortunate demise of your beloved father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, SAN.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and the entire people of Kwara. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him aljana firdaus,” Okowa said. (NAN)