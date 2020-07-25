Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, July 25, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News summary of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, July 25, 2020.

1. The Naira on Friday weakened marginally against the dollar at both the parallel market and the investor’s window. The Nigerian currency traded at N472.5 to the dollar at the parallel market, down by 0.5 points from N472 exchanged on Thursday and closed at N389.50 to the dollar at the investor’s window, down by 1.50 points from N388 it traded on Thursday.

2. Yakubu Dogara, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Dogara’s defection was disclosed by the acting Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni. Dogara, according to the report, will address the public soon regarding his latest move.

3. The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari. They made the call over alleged cases of corruption in federal agencies. Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP, made the call in a media parley in Abuja. Secondus pointed to ongoing corruption at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, MIC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and others. According to him, the country, under the watch of Buhari was on ventilator gasping for breath.

4. The Nigerian Air Force has given a reason why an autopsy was not carried out on Tolulope Arotile, the first Combat Helicopter pilot in Nigeria who died on July 14. The Spokesman for the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, on Friday said an autopsy was not carried out because the circumstances surrounding her death were clear. He also added that her family members were not open to an autopsy as they wanted to move on from the unfortunate incident.

5. The presidency has taunted those it described as bitter Nigerians who fight themselves over President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan. Femi Adesina, in an article titled, ‘GEJ meets PMB: A lesson for bitter-enders’, said some citizens are knocking their heads against the wall, sitting on the complaint counter and wailing endlessly, but the two leaders are treating each other like brothers.

6. The Yoruba Summit Group on Thursday held a virtual meeting on the state of Nigeria. The discourse centered on insecurity, COVID-19 pandemic fight, economy, resignations from the military, insurgency war, kidnapping, banditry, unemployment, corruption, etc. Ayo Fasoranti, Ayo Adebanjo, Banji Akintoye, Gani Adams, Segun Mimko, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Yinka Odumakin, Tunji Alapini, Supo Shonibare, and many others attended the meeting, insisting that the nation is veering off precariously into a precipice, and restated demand for restructuring.

7. President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the call by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that he should resign. Speaking through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president vowed not to throw in the towel. He said Buhari was determined to continue his fight against corruption in Nigeria. Shehu said the call by Secondus was an indication that Buhari should cover up fraud rather than probe such menace.

8. Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. He also appealed to him to take necessary steps to end the corruption in NDDC by removing Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC

9. Report has claimed that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has asked the National Broadcasting Commission to halt the transmission of TV reality show, Big Brother Naija. The minister said the need to stop the reality show, became necessary due to the violation coronavirus rules.

10. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign. Yekini Nabena, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, on Friday, said PDP had been ranting over impending mass defections set to hit the failed opposition party, stating that nobody expects the PDP to provide ideas on good governance going by their alleged inglorious past and antecedents.