MASSOB Members Arrested For Trying To Kill Police Officers

Some members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, have been arrested by the Imo State Police Command.

The members were arrested while attempting to kill and dispossess some police officers of their guns.

The Command’ s Public Relations Officer, Orlando Godson Ikeokwu, revealed that matchete wounds were inflicted on the police officers by the MASSOB members.

A statement issued reads in part: “On July 23, 2020, at about 2015 hrs, a group of persons claiming to be members of MASSOB in an attempt to snatch rifles, attacked some policemen on duty around New Owerri area and inflicted machete injuries on two of the policemen.

“Also today being July 24, 2020, a group of persons numbering about 100 claiming to be members of MASSOB, attacked a team of policemen attached to Orji Division along Owerri /Okigwe Road by the Orji Flyover.

“The hoodlums while trying to dispossess the policemen of their service rifles also inflicted machete wounds on them. However, the attack was successfully repelled with arrests made , while some others ran away with various degree of injuries.”

The Police warned the public to warn their children to stay away from any agitation.

“In view of this, the general public is hereby warned to desist from such actions as anyone caught will be made to face the wrath of the law. Parents/guardians are advised to warn their children/wards not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble as the command will not tolerate any act of violence anywhere within the state especially against officers and men of the force,” the statement added .