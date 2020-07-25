Man Utd Shift Attention To Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman

Manchester United are desperately on the hunt for a winger and have reportedly begun talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Kingsley Coman.

The Athletic claims that United are in discussions with Bayern Munich over a move for Coman, whose place I’m the Bayern ranks could be threatened by the arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his squad ahead of next season with United hopeful of securing a top-four finish and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has long been their top target.

However, doubts have arisen over United’s willingness to pay over £80m for any player this summer and with Sancho valued at over £100m by Dortmund, Coman could be seen as a cheaper alternative.

The 24-year-old France international is keen to link up with compatriots Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford, according to reports. [TF]