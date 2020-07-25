Imam Of Peace Calls For Arrest Of President Buhari

Muslim influencer, Mohammad Tawhidi, aka Imam of Peace, has called for the arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari over Nigeria’s insecurity.

This comes after the Nigerian military had reintegrated 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists into the society, including 14 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

The Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa on Saturday revealed that the ex-terrorists were freed at the DRR Camp in Mallam Sidi, Gombe State.

Reacting to the development, Imam of Peace tweeted, “Buhari should be arrested, dragged into police van over insecurity

“Nigerians are rejecting the re-integration of Boko Haram militants into society. They’re asking for them to be taken to the Government House since the President freed them. #ArrestBuhari.”

“Raise your voices against freeing thousands of Boko Haram terrorists. #ArrestBuhari.” (Daily Post)