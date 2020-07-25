Hodgson Hints At Zaha’s Exit, Putting Arsenal, Everton On Alert

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has place Arsenal and Everton on alert after hinting that Wilfried Zaha could be allowed to leave this summer.

Tribal Football recalls that Zaha was recently the subject of major interest from Arsenal and Everton last season.

And when questioned about Zaha’s uncertain future, Hodgson said: “Wilf has made it clear, ever since I came to the club really, that he would relish a move and would like to move on and find some pastures new.

“But he’s a very valuable player and the club realises his value and appreciates his value and so really everything will depend I guess – as it always does – [on] what sort of offers the club is going to receive for him and how they will equate that with the need to keep him or the need, maybe, to satisfy his wishes, and allow him to go after giving good service to the club for a period of time.

“Quite frankly, I’ve got no answer to that question, it will be all a matter, I guess, of seeing what transpires.”