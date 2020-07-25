Ex-Barcelona star, Xavi Confirms He’s Coronavirus Positive

A former Barcelona midfielder and coach of Qatari side, Al-Sadd, has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The 40-year-old made this known in a post on Al-Sadd’s Twitter account: “A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.

“Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition,” added Xavi referring to Al-Sadd’s clash against rivals Al-Khor due to get underway at 1600 GMT Saturday.

It is Al-Sadd’s first outing since the Qatari league was suspended in March to stem the spread of the virus.

Al-Sadd reserves coach David Prats would deputise, he said.