Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged motorists to cooperate with traffic officers during the repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge.

“Earlier today, I stopped at the Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge to inspect the ongoing effort to ensure the diversion and flow of traffic is on course,” Sanwo-Olu said via his verified Twitter page on Saturday.

“The repair of this bridge is long overdue and I encourage motorists to cooperate with traffic officers.”

The Governor also said he inspected Allen Junction and Lekki roundabouts.

“I am impressed with the quality of work which will remove the usual gridlock around these areas,” he said.

On the Pen Cinema Agege Bridge, the Governor said “despite the decrease in the pace of work caused by” the coronavirus pandemic, “I want to assure Lagosians that it will be completed by October.

“We remain undaunted in our commitment to improve the quality of lives of Lagosians.” (Channels TV)