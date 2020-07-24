US Mission Reacts To Execution Of Himanitarian Workers In Nigeria

The US Mission in Nigeria has reacted to the execution of humanitarian workers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The government had failed to provide the $500,000 (N194million) ransom money which the terrorists requested to facilitate their release.

In a statement issued, the US Mission hailed the bravery of the workers which they say will be remembered.

“We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorists in Northeast Nigeria. This comes against a backdrop of deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigerians. These brave individuals dedicated their lives to easing human suffering.

“We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifices on behalf of others. We will remember their dedication to others,” the statement read.