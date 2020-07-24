Premier League 2020/21 Season To Begin September 12

The 2020/21 English Premier League season has been set to begging on the 12th of September 2020, according to a statement on the PL’s official website.
A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.
“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”
