PDP Tells President Buhari To Resign, Gives Reason

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to the level of corruption allegations in several federal agencies.

The call was made by the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, during a live broadcast.

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, MIC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and other agencies have of recent been plagued with allegations of corruption.

According to the PDP national chairman, this has left Nigeria on a ventilator and gasping for air.

Secondus said, “What we are witnessing in our country today is a total collapse of the nation, the country is on ventilator gasping for air, under such circumstance. President Buhari should do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this, throw in the towel and save the country from ruins.”