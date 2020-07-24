Oyo Govt Reunites Mentally Derailed Man With Family

The Oyo State Government says it has reunited a mentally derailed man, Yusuf Olapade, aged 38, with his family after going through treatment.
According to Mrs Christiana Abioye, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Olapade was picked on the street and handed over to one of our NGO’s in charge of the rehabilitation of the mentally derailed persons.
“Yusuf is now hale, hearty and has fully regained his sanity after he has received medical treatments and social work intervention as well as other counselling therapy from the professionals in the ministry.
“It is on this note that we are handing him over to his aunty Mrs Comfort Akanni, for bonding and integration,’’ Abioye said.
She further stressed that the government was more interested in the good health conditions and welfare of the less privileged so as to make street begging less attractive. (NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.