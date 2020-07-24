Oyo Govt Reunites Mentally Derailed Man With Family

The Oyo State Government says it has reunited a mentally derailed man, Yusuf Olapade, aged 38, with his family after going through treatment.

According to Mrs Christiana Abioye, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Olapade was picked on the street and handed over to one of our NGO’s in charge of the rehabilitation of the mentally derailed persons.

“Yusuf is now hale, hearty and has fully regained his sanity after he has received medical treatments and social work intervention as well as other counselling therapy from the professionals in the ministry.

“It is on this note that we are handing him over to his aunty Mrs Comfort Akanni, for bonding and integration,’’ Abioye said.

She further stressed that the government was more interested in the good health conditions and welfare of the less privileged so as to make street begging less attractive. (NAN)