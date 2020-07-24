Lagos State Allays Fears As Third Mainland Bridge Closes Partially

As the partial closure of Third Mainland Bridge begins at midnight today, LASG has allayed fears of residents on possible hardship that commuters travelling inward and outward Lagos Island might encounter.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, reiterated that motorists need not entertain any anxiety but should cooperate with traffic officers to have a hitch-free journey while the repair works last.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Frederic Oladeinde said, “Lagosians need not be worried about the closure because 75% of the vehicular traffic in and from the Island road will not be affected.”

Noting that the repairs of the faulty segment of the Third Mainland Bridge cannot be delayed further in order to ensure the safety of motorists, Oladeinde gave an assurance that alternative routes are in place to accommodate 25% volume of vehicles that would be affected.

He also appealed to motorists to give maximum cooperation to the traffic officers that would be deployed to put the situation under control, saying “they are to work for 24 hours within the period.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye pointed out that the approval for repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge will actually span a period of two years but the repair is being done in stages.

This is due to the quantum of funds required for the project as well as the technical processes involved in manufacturing the parts needed to fix the bridge.

The Special Adviser said the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will continue to fix all alternative routes created to ease traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge to ensure that there are no undue delays anywhere along the traffic chain leading to and from Lagos Island.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka said that 650 Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officials have been assigned to cover various areas to manage traffic.

He added that the officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigeria Police are also part of the team to manage and enforce traffic laws during the period of closure.

The Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa, who was also a Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, Mr. Kayode Opeifa allayed the fears of commuters about the likely traffic congestion that will result from the closure.

Opeifa gave an assurance that cooperation and compliance with LASTMA, FRSC and other traffic management agencies will make the period of closure less cumbersome for motorists and other road users.

He also recalled that the Third Mainland Bridge had been closed at various times in the past and the situation was well-handled without any need for undue panic and hardship to Lagosians.