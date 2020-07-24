Lady Accuses BBNaija’s Dorothy Of Being A Runs Girl, Shares Proof

The lady who accused BBNaija housemate, Dorothy Bachor, of being a runs girl has shared proof to back her claim.
The lady revealed that she recognized Dorothy when she was introduced into the BBNaija 2020 house.
The lady who is also a runs girl herself said she use to see Dorothy’s profile on a dating app.
She said, “So after Dorathy joined the Bbnaija show. I recognized her from the popular runs app getlashr.com. Which I am also an escort in. Wasn’t certain about it oo but I had to look at her profile on the app to be sure.
Babe was a certified runs girl. Not judging oo but couldn’t keep the story to myself.
You can check out her profile yourself https://www.getlashr.com/ username: Miss Dora.”
