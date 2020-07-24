The security forces of Iraq have, overnight, secured the release of a German activist, Hella Mewis, who was kidnapped in Baghdad earlier this week.
Officials from the two countries on Friday confirmed that the German woman is now in the custody of her embassy.
“Security forces have freed activist Hella Mewis,” Iraq’s military spokesman Yahya Rasool said in a statement.
Iraq’s interior ministry said a joint task force, including the elite Falcons intelligence forces and federal police and anti-crime units, carried out the operation in east Baghdad.
Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanemi handed Mewis over to the German embassy in Baghdad, the ministry said.
A security source told AFP Mewis was freed from a location in east Baghdad as part of an exchange.
“Hours after she was kidnapped, security forces detained a man involved in the operation, who claimed he belonged to a faction close to the Hashed al-Shaabi,” the source said.
“They agreed to release him in exchange for her,” the source added. [AFP]
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.