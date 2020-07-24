The security forces of Iraq have, overnight, secured the release of a German activist, Hella Mewis, who was kidnapped in Baghdad earlier this week.

Officials from the two countries on Friday confirmed that the German woman is now in the custody of her embassy.

“Security forces have freed activist Hella Mewis,” Iraq’s military spokesman Yahya Rasool said in a statement.

Iraq’s interior ministry said a joint task force, including the elite Falcons intelligence forces and federal police and anti-crime units, carried out the operation in east Baghdad.

Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanemi handed Mewis over to the German embassy in Baghdad, the ministry said.

A security source told AFP Mewis was freed from a location in east Baghdad as part of an exchange.

“Hours after she was kidnapped, security forces detained a man involved in the operation, who claimed he belonged to a faction close to the Hashed al-Shaabi,” the source said.

“They agreed to release him in exchange for her,” the source added. [AFP]