Funtua Boasted That This Administration Cannot Be Defeated – Falana

Femi Falana has revealed that the late Isa Funtua boasted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be defeated.

Falana has revealed that he rejected a request for him to apologize to President Buhari during the detention of his client and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore had accused Funtua of trying to compel him to jettison his call for a revolution in Nigeria for him to be released from detention.

This was denied by Garba Shehu, a Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

In reaction to the back and forth by the presidency and Sowore in light of the death of Funtua, Falana issued a statement which disclosed what transpired while his client was detained.

“I confirm that I held a meeting with the trio referred to by Mr. Shehu even though he did not mention my name. Hence, I am compelled to react to a couple of issues raised in his incendiary account. More so that he did not attend the Lagos meeting. For reasons best known to Mr. Shehu, he refused to inform the Nigerian people that I rejected the gratuitous request to prevail on Mr. Sowore to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari and write an undertaking to desist from further embarrassing the federal government,” part of the statement read.

He added: “Mr. Shehu ought to have equally disclosed that I demanded for the unconditional release of my client from the unlawful incarceration of the State Security Service. In fact, when the late Alhaji Isa Funtua said rather condescendingly at the Lagos meeting that the regime in power could not be defeated, I was quick to remind him that the Nigerian people had defeated military dictators to pave way for the current civilian dispensation.”