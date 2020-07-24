Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Is Dead

The former president of Tanzania, Benjamin William Mkapa generally hailed as the peacekeeper of East Africa has died aged 81.

President John Magufuli made the announcement on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) on July 24, saying Mkapa died at a Dar es Salaam Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“I call on all Tanzanians to receive the news of his death and to pray for Mzee Mkapa. More information will be released but Mzee Mkapa is no more,” he said in the brief television statement.

Dr Magufuli also declared a seven-day mourning period. During this time, all flags in the country will be flown at half-mast.

Mkapa was the third president since Independence and led Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 before handing over to Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

He was born on November 12, 1938.

Mkapa, whose latest work is a memoir ‘My Life, My Purpose’ had also served as Foreign Minister, Minister for Information, Editor of the Government newspapers, and Ambassador to Canada. {All Africa}