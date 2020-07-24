Chasing After Rich Men Is Not An Achievement – Tonto Dikeh

Actress Tonto Dikeh has advised that young girls should be taught how to make money and not how to chase after rich men.

The actress stated that some women have concluded that they cannot amount to anything except they go through a man.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that such women are oblivious of the fact that their kind are making it on their won without the help of a man.

“Please teach young girls to make money, not everyday relationship advice (It’s becoming sickening).

Chasing after a rich man is not an achievement.

Don’t get me wrong, Having a rich man by your side to support your OBVIOUS hard work is not a sin.

But there are some Extremely lazy girls/women who just feel that a man most be a success ticket..

Some women will have 1million and buy kayamata for 900k and then still cry economy bad..

Women who don’t believe in themselves to amount to anything unless thru. A man or aphrodisiac. Success seeks success.

Just like we women are attracted to successful men, so are men attracted to successful women.

Sisterly leave kayamata. Work, pray and be a BOSS He too can be proud of.

TEACH THEM HOW TO ATTRACT MILLIONS NOT JUST men.

ps:- Dear young girls there are still women out there conquering the world on their own.

There is Pride in been your Own success!!”.