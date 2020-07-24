Building Collapse In Ebute Metta, Many Trapped In Rubble

A building has collapsed along Cemetery Road in Ebute Metta Lagos with many people trapped inside the rubble.
Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are currently at the scene of the collapsed building which housed residential apartments and shops.
A rescue operation has begun as LASEMA officials cordoned off the area.
No report of casualty has been ben made yet.
LASEMA spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, told PUNCH: “Our personnel are on ground at the scene and rescue operation is ongoing”.
