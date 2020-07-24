Buhari Is Now A Travel Blogger – Aisha Yesufu Slams Visit To Mali

A co-covener of Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, Aisha Yesufu has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari whom she described as a travel blogger.

This is in reaction to a peace-keeping mission which had the president travel to Mali.

In a Facebook video, Aisha Yesufu revealed that the president travelled to Mali for peace while Nigeria boils with security issues.

She said: “Our travel blogger is back in business as he has jetted out to Mali. Anything that will make him be on the plane and anything that has to do with travelling outside the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will do it.

“He is there to talk about the political situation, unrest and everything in the Francophone country. Meanwhile, his country is boiling, his country has practically fallen but that doesn’t concern President Buhari.

“All that concerns him is an opportunity to stand on the steps of the Presidential plane and wave. They are already sending the pictures to us and that is all that matters!”

Aisha Yesufu also revealed that Buhari is only concerned about the perks of office and not the security of Nigerians.

She added: “The Commander-in-Chief that is not concerned that Boko Haram insurgents have just murdered some Nigerians whose lives and properties he is supposed to protect and it doesn’t matter that citizens are being killed every day. It doesn’t matter that security agents are being killed all over Nigeria.

“His being a President is to enjoy the perks of office and never to take any responsibility.

“Do you remember those aid workers taken by Boko Haram and so many Nigerians that have been executed? They send gruesome videos hoping that can shock Buhari but they are mistaken.”