BREAKING: Yakubu Dogara Returns To APC, Dumps PDP

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is said to have officially decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The acting Chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this on Friday after he and Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the villa.

He said the president has welcomed Mr Dogara into the fold as well as other former aggrieved members of the party.

According to Mr Buni the reasons why Dogara left the APC do not exist anymore and this visit to President Buhari is in continuation of efforts to rebuild the party.

The former Speaker said he would address the press on a later date.

In January 2019, Dogara announced his defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (Channels TV)