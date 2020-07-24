BREAKING: Ondo Senator Reportedly Fires Over 90 Aides

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District has sacked a total of 92 aides working for him, according to reports.

The Senator, Nicholas Tofowomo announced the disengagement of the aides on Friday.

According to the senator, the 92 non-statutory political aides takes effect from July 24, 2020.

The 92 aides were appointed last year shortly after he won the senatorial election in 2019.

Tofowomo, in a statement signed by his media aide, Olumide Akinrinlola said a reconstitution of new aides would be communicated later at the appropriate time.

Daily Post