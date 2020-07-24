ATP Cancels 2020 Tennis Tournament In China Over COVID-19

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the ATP has cancelled its 2020 tennis tournament in China, according to an ATP statement.

The ATP’s decision followed a Chinese government directive relating to sporting events in continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive, issued earlier this month by the General Administration of Sport in China, mandates that no international sporting events will proceed in China for the remainder of the year.

As a result, the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Asia’s only ATP Masters 1000 tournament, the China Open in Beijing, an ATP 500 event, as well as the Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships, ATP 250 events, will not take place in 2020.

In addition to the four ATP Tour events affected, the policy also applies to other major international sporting events scheduled to take place in China.

“Our approach throughout this pandemic has been to always follow local guidance when staging events. We respect the Chinese government’s decision to do what’s best for the country in response to the unprecedented global situation,” said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce ATP tournaments will not be played in China this year. These important events have been a cornerstone of the Tour’s presence in Asia and I want to thank the organizers for their commitment and cooperation. Chinese fans are some of the most passionate in the world and I know players will be looking forward to the next opportunity to play in front of them.”