80,000 Nigerians Used As Sex Slaves Across The World – NASS

The National Assembly has revealed that over 80,000 Nigerians are being used as sex slaves and for forced labour in other parts of the world.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Committee on Diaspora, Tolu Akande-Sadipe, while speaking at plenary.

According to her, such is mainly happening in Mali, Lebanon and in the Middle East.

Sadipe also slammed the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Employment for not doing enough to stop the trend.

She revealed that the Ministry, under the guise of diplomacy, was working to release Lebanese trafficker, Wafic Mohammed Hamze, who trafficked 16 Nigerian girls.

She said, “Records show that Wafic Hamza was complicit in the trafficking of 16 girls. 10 have been repatriated to Nigeria,n6 remain stranded in Lebanon.

“Hamze is in custody in Ilorin, Kwara State, awaiting trial for trafficking. But it appears that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working for his release without any regard for our citizens losses, their repatriation back home and compensation.”

Sadipe lamented the dehumanizing treatment received by Nigerians in countries with cordial relationship with Nigeria.

“The ongoing sordid dehumanizing treatment foisted on Nigerians abroad particularly trafficked girls under the cover of foreign domestic staff has become very disturbing.

“According to NAPTIP, in the past one year, there has been an alarming number of daily distress calls from Nigerian women crying to be rescued due to the inhumane conditions they face in countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman, Lebanon and Mali.”