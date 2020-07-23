What Solskjaer Said About Man United Draw Against West Ham

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Paul Pogba shouldn’t have used his hand to block a shot in the penalty area against West Ham.

United were punished for the error committed by Pogba.

A penalty awarded was converted by Michail Antonio in the last minute of the first half of the game.

The second half saw an equalizer from Mason Greenwood.

United now need to secure a poi t against Leicester City to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Speaking on the Pogba incident, Solskjaer said:

“It’s a natural reaction.

“Paul held hands up knowing he should have taken it in the mush. It came flying at him at 100 miles an hour.”