Unknown Gunmen Kill Indian Policeman Outside His Home

A 58-year-old policeman has been killed by unidentified gunmen believed to be militants in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Thursday.

Late Abdul Rashid Dar was killed outside his house at village Furrah of Anantnag district, about 62 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Dar was a government-backed counter-insurgent turned policeman.

“Last night militants fired upon a policeman Abdul Rashid Dar at his native place Furrah. He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his wounds,” a police official said.

Following the attack government forces cordoned off the area to conduct searches for the attackers.

However, so far no arrests were made.

Health officials at Government Medical College hospital Anantnag said Dar had multiple bullets wounds.

“He was brought dead at the hospital,” a health official said. “He had bullet wounds in the chest and in the abdomen.”

Militants in the region usually target families and individuals for their possible links with police and defence agencies. Even people having associations with pro-India political parties and police are targeted at times.

So far no militant outfit has claimed responsibility of the killing. (Xinhua)