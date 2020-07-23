United Arab Emirates Tells Nigerians With Expired Visa To Leave

The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has revealed that the United Arab Emirates has told Nigerians with expired visas to leave before August 17.

Waivers and fines on expired visas from March 1 have been granted by the country.

An evacuation flight will take off by August 1.

Documents are requested to be submitted to the embassy “for onward transmission to the UAE authorities in order to obtain the necessary clearance.”

“The Embassy wishes to inform that the government of the United Arab Emirates has granted waivers on fines/penalties on visas that expired before 1st March 2020 to leave the country on or before 17th of August, 2020.